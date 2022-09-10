Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,300,123. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,698 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 923,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.