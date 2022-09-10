BMO Capital Markets Cuts ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target to C$4.50

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABCT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of ABC Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABC Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.07.

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

TSE:ABCT opened at C$4.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.99. The company has a market cap of C$554.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. ABC Technologies has a 52 week low of C$4.48 and a 52 week high of C$8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19.

ABC Technologies Company Profile

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

