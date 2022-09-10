BMO Capital Markets Cuts Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to C$1.80

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
CXBMF opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
