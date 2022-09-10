Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $245.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BA. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.93. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.