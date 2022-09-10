BOLT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $78,439.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOLT has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $78,439.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,671.23 or 1.00182442 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036814 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is bolt.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global.

BOLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.