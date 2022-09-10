Bonded Finance Market Cap Reaches $7.36 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,662.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076089 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

