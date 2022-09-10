Bonfida Price Up 28.2% This Week (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Bonfida has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002472 BTC on exchanges. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and approximately $32.29 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bonfida

According to CryptoCompare, “Bonfida is the full product suite that bridges the gap between Serum, Solana and the user. It's the flagship Serum GUI and bring first of its kind Solana data analytics to the field. Its API is used by some of the largest market makers in the space and has seen a growth of requests of 25% week over week.”

