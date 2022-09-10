Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,557.20.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Booking Stock Up 3.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,371,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,898.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,054.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.