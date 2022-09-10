BoringDAO (BOR) One Day Volume Hits $1,505.00

BoringDAO (BOR) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $79.76 or 0.00375652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $11.46 million and $1,505.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.46 or 1.00036852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036446 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2021. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO deploys a series of decentralized bridges – or tunnels – designed to allow users to safely move their Bitcoin & other crypto assets between Ethereum & different blockchains to maximize the utilization rate of crypto assets in DeFi world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

