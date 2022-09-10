Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 15,322 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Avangrid by 20.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 274,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,357 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Avangrid by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 108,909 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Avangrid by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 491,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.4 %

AGR opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Avangrid Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

