Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $12,192,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $2,361,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TSLX opened at $18.89 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.61%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

