Bramshill Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,032 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.56.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AM. TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

