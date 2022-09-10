Bramshill Investments LLC Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,787,000 after buying an additional 1,671,258 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $65,396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,405,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.