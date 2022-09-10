Bramshill Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bramshill Investments LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,674 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 806,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $248,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 102.0% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 82,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,374,000 after buying an additional 41,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 142,079 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,803,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.