Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.1% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,900,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 278,026 shares during the period. Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

