Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 2,521 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

NKE opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

