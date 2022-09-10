Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AES by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AES Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $27.43 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

