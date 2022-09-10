Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $105.55.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

