Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $96.50 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

