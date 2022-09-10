Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 10,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,897 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $502,242.73.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $422,300.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Myles Kleeger sold 4,103 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $189,230.36.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $631,800.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $43.34 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRZE. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

