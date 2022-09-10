BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 4.4%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 6,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 693,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

