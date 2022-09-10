Bread Price Down 38.7% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. Bread has a market cap of $328,593.08 and approximately $48.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,234.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00061368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00067950 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005543 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00076844 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.