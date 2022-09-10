BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.05. BRF shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 39,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,709,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BRF by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

