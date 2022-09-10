BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.05. BRF shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 39,100 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.
BRF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.