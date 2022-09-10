Bridge Mutual Market Cap Tops $1.19 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $78,453.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.66 or 0.99775032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036481 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official website is www.bridgemutual.io. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem.”

