Bridge Oracle Tops One Day Volume of $847,541.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $21.57 million and $847,541.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link.

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

