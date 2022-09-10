Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 25,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,950,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,771,475.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $23,220.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $25,644.00.

Brightcove stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 0.70. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

