Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

