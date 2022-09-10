Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lowered by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $522.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $518.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

