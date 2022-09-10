Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $22.72

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.72.

Several research firms have commented on ACAD. Mizuho cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

