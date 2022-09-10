Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $79.86

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $74.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Agree Realty by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,649,000 after purchasing an additional 979,274 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 858.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after acquiring an additional 750,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

