Brokerages Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target at $181.53

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

American Express Stock Up 3.2 %

American Express stock opened at $158.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

