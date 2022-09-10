Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Target Price at $152.00

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.56.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $117.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $4,358,684.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at $855,633,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,968 shares of company stock worth $81,477,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

