Brokerages Set Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) PT at GBX 229.29

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.29 ($2.77).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 240.20 ($2.90) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of GBX 168.10 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £756.80 million and a PE ratio of 162.30.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

