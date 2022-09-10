Brokerages Set ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target at $23.00

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 66.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $658.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.