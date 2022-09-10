Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 576.15

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 587.69 ($7.10).

A number of brokerages have commented on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 488.40 ($5.90) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 456.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 477.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.17. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 305.07 ($3.69) and a one year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

