Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $39.53

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $487,897,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $677,566,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

