Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Target Price at $8.22

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.85 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

