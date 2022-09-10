Brokerages Set Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT at $12.57

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $724.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

