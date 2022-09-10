Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Target Price at C$1.92

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGD shares. Cormark decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CSFB decreased their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

TSE:NGD opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$675.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Gold news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 53,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,194,215.40. In other news, Director Renaud Adams bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,194,215.40. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Godin bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,500. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 355,000 shares of company stock worth $338,560.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

