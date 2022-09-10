Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $23.86

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,223,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Newell Brands Stock Up 4.1 %
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Newell Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
