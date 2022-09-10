Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $23.86

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,223,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Up 4.1 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.