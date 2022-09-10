Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price at $23.53

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.70%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 210,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 147,614 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 59.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 36,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

