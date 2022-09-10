Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price at $23.53

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.53.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.70%.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.