Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price at $23.53

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.70%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

