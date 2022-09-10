Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT at $92.29

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.29.

Several analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $82.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 59.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 267.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 860,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

