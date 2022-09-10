Brokerages Set Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Target Price at $152.78

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 198.33 ($2.40) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quilter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Quilter has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.