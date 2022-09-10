Brokerages Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Target Price at $50.73

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

