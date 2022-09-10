Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) PT at $17.25

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TCN opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $210,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,247,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 114.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 271,716 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $4,824,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

