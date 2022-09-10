Brokerages Set Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) PT at $13.00

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $53,140,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 354,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the second quarter worth $1,061,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

