Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $38.00

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Activity at Yelp
In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $757,540. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Yelp
Yelp Stock Up 2.3 %
YELP opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Yelp
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
Featured Articles
