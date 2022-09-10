Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $38.00

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $757,540. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $56,379,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Yelp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

