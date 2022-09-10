Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a report released on Monday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Nordstrom Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Shares of JWN opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.