Brokers Offer Predictions for Stellantis’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Stellantis in a report released on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Stellantis’ current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

STLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Stellantis stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,517,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Stellantis by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109,230 shares during the period. Bank of Italy grew its stake in Stellantis by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,181 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,758,000 after buying an additional 4,658,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 279.3% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,796,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after buying an additional 3,531,771 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

